M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $7.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NYSE:MDC opened at $52.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $63.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,524.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth $2,957,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

