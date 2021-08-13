Maecenas (ART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $230,575.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. Maecenas has a market cap of $230,575.00 and $222.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00057807 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003070 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015428 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.69 or 0.00900824 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114210 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00153905 BTC.
About Maecenas
According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange. “
Maecenas Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.