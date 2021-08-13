Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. Magic Software Enterprises updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,956. The stock has a market cap of $939.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.234 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

