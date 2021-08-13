MAI Capital Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $174.73 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

