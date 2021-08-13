MAI Capital Management Buys 17,920 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

SCHH opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.02. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

