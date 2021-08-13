MAI Capital Management Grows Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Roche were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roche by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roche by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RHHBY. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $46.42 price target on Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.76. The firm has a market cap of $339.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $50.10.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

