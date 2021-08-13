MAI Capital Management Purchases 7,694 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Ashford Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $14,962,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24,317 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 143,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.88. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $56.20.

