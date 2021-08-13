Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $52.51. Makita shares last traded at $52.23, with a volume of 4,978 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Makita from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Makita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.04.

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

