Malaga Cove Capital LLC Acquires 5,700 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 181.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Pure Storage by 103.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

PSTG stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,425. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.44.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

