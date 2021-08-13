Malaga Cove Capital LLC Boosts Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 60,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,792,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 183.8% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 83.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPOT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $3.56 on Friday, hitting $211.48. The company had a trading volume of 856,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

