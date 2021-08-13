Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 13,716 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 99.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,147,000 after buying an additional 1,142,768 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2,028.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,852,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,610,000 after buying an additional 4,624,640 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,345,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,949,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,216,000 after buying an additional 566,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,904,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,857 shares in the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.50. 12,124,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,607,900. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In other DraftKings news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,334,973 shares of company stock worth $219,296,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

