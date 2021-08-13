Malaga Cove Capital LLC Buys 2,550 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises about 1.1% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

Shares of ATVI traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $83.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,351,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,012. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.56. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

