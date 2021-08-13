Malaga Cove Capital LLC Decreases Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the first quarter worth about $552,001,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 178.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,023,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,257,000 after acquiring an additional 656,010 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $73,392,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 11,172.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,188,000 after acquiring an additional 405,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SAP by 140.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,081,000 after acquiring an additional 367,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.30. 221,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,511. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $182.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.65.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

