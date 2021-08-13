Malaga Cove Capital LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,551 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Oracle by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 8,494 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Oracle by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $90.38. 6,610,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,130,979. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.75. The stock has a market cap of $252.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

