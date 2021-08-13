Malaga Cove Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $28,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABNB traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.76. The stock had a trading volume of 16,648,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,424,795.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock valued at $452,687,619. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

