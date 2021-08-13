Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 437 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $194.36. 3,228,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,512. The firm has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $283.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

