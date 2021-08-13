Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 68,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,024,000 after buying an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $5,114,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,831,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,944. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

