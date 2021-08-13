Malaga Cove Capital LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in LKQ by 3.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in LKQ by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 3.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 4.0% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 3.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 819,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,572. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.65. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

