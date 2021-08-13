Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 10,695 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fastly by 8.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Fastly by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fastly by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastly by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fastly by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 53.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 15,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $684,559.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,533 shares in the company, valued at $14,126,498.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,416 shares of company stock worth $8,795,709. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

FSLY stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,232. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 1.11. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.88, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

