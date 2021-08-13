Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 1,839 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 312.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PEGA. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.57.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,322. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.69 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.67. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $315,468.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,755 shares of company stock worth $482,433. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.