Malaga Cove Capital LLC Purchases 3,151 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,884,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,295,000 after purchasing an additional 524,157 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 882,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,230,000 after purchasing an additional 140,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,244,000 after purchasing an additional 65,583 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $31,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 280,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the period. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $28,937.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,214 shares of company stock worth $1,514,392 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

Shares of AYX traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.39. The stock had a trading volume of 955,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $154.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

