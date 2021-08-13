Malaga Cove Capital LLC Sells 3,850 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its holdings in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor makes up approximately 5.6% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of ON Semiconductor worth $13,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ON. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,032,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,611. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,773 shares of company stock worth $1,197,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

