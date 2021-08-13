Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the July 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MNXXF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.21. 196,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,732. Manganese X Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.26.

Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

