ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) CEO Sells $1,873,125.00 in Stock

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $1,873,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares in the company, valued at $10,658,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MANT traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.99. 109,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,037. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.72.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ManTech International by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ManTech International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,028,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ManTech International by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

