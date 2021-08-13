MAP Protocol (MAP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.92 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 39.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.41 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 47.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

