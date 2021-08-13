Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 93.0% from the July 15th total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of MPCMF remained flat at $$1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.48. Mapletree Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $1.69.

Mapletree Commercial Trust Company Profile

Mapletree Commercial Trust is a Singapore-focused real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that invests on a long-term basis, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for office and/or retail purposes, whether wholly or partially, in Singapore, as well as real estate related assets.

