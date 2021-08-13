Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Trading 0.6% Higher

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marimaca Copper from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Marimaca Copper alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28.

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects in Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Marimaca Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marimaca Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.