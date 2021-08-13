Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,147. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.54. Marine Petroleum Trust has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $8.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0282 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 143.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 1.23% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

