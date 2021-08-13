Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $15.75 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $605,000. United Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.2% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,303.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,478.58. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

