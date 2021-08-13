MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the period. MarketAxess accounts for about 1.0% of Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned about 0.40% of MarketAxess worth $69,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,644,000 after purchasing an additional 102,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,725,000 after purchasing an additional 79,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,434 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,621 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $465.17. 1,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,505. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $462.55. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

