Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Short Interest Update

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the July 15th total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,206,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MWWC traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 37,297,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,378,371. Marketing Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

About Marketing Worldwide

Marketing Worldwide Corp. is an automotive company. It is engaged in the design, manufacturing, painting and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive after market industry and provides design services for automobile manufacturers. The firm’s products include blow molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body side moldings, and interior dash components.

