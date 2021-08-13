Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 60,406 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marlin Technology in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

