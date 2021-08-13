Mary Bridget Duffy Sells 730 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Stock

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $32,477.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mary Bridget Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $30,795.16.

On Friday, June 11th, Mary Bridget Duffy sold 716 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $26,663.84.

NYSE:VCRA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.05. 341,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,237. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -270.87 and a beta of 0.13. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCRA. BTIG Research began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

