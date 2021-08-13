Mask Network (MASK) Price Up 8.4% Over Last Week

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Mask Network has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $103.71 million and approximately $53.24 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.61 or 0.00013897 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00014920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.56 or 0.00887953 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00101972 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00043858 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,681,959 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

