MASQ Trading Up 56.5% Over Last Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. During the last week, MASQ has traded 56.5% higher against the US dollar. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000494 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $4.86 million and $189,055.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00047161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00139864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00154626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,597.93 or 1.00204081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.94 or 0.00856693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,717,406 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.