Master Contract Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $76,686.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $234,173.72 and $76,686.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.87 or 0.06940995 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.07 or 0.00133463 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

