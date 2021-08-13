Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 7.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total value of $30,822,372.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,665,955 shares in the company, valued at $42,020,945,576.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Macquarie boosted their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.48.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $361.33. The company had a trading volume of 108,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,047. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $374.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $356.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

