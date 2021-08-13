Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.74. The company had a trading volume of 174,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $374.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.48.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total transaction of $29,208,164.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,034,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,586,588,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

