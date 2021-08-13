Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52,853 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $26,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.48.

NYSE:MA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.95. The stock had a trading volume of 30,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $281.20 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock worth $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

