Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Amarillo National Bank

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,275 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $3,764,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $424,347,000 after acquiring an additional 640,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.65. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.