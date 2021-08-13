Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,374 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Materion worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Materion by 572.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Materion by 3,237.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Materion during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Materion during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

MTRN stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 66,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,164. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.43. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. Sidoti assumed coverage on Materion in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

