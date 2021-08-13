Matryx Price Hits $0.0550 on Exchanges (MTX)

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Matryx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Matryx has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Matryx has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $30,838.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Matryx alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00057149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.03 or 0.00894098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00115524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00151827 BTC.

About Matryx

Matryx (CRYPTO:MTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 coins. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai . Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Matryx is a decentralized platform created to make online collaboration more efficient through a a bounty system, a library of digital assets, and a marketplace. In the platform, users can post problems/jobs, along with a bounty for their solution, allowing bounty hunters in the platform to complete the bounty in collaboration and to share the rewards. Rewards are given to all relevant contributors, and all submissions are added to the Matryx library and marketplace for future purchase. The MTX is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to interact with the platform. Bounties are paid in MTX on the platform. “

Matryx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matryx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.