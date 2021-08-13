Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Director Jenai S. Wall Buys 1,000 Shares

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Director Jenai S. Wall bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MATX traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,140. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.78 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Matson during the first quarter worth about $53,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

