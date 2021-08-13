Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,379 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3,042.0% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 661,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,099,000 after buying an additional 640,255 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,244.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,464 shares of company stock worth $6,097,611 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

RTX stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.72. The company has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

