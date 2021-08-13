Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,847 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 42,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 26,559 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 133,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,018 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,332,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 460,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,385,000 after acquiring an additional 81,808 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.21. 890,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.44. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

