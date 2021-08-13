Mattern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 942 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 189.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 123.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $182.73. 1,453,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,747. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $111.93 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,535,281. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.