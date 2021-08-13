Mattern Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,654. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

