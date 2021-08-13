Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,324 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,324 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for 3.4% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. 168,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,303. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.49. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $46.57 and a 1-year high of $49.29.

