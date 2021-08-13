Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,338 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $86.20. 1,332,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,434. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.