Mattern Wealth Management LLC Buys 874 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 17,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,364,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 85,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 205,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $240,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,374 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

NYSE ICE traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.88. 1,355,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.56. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.